DOVER - Joseph Cicala, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 due to complications of lung cancer which finally bested the strongest man I've ever known.
Joe was raised in Bari, Italy and moved to America in 1970 where he built a large family and countless friends while establishing himself as one of New England's finest masonry contractors.
Joe is survived by his sons Antonio and Joe, Jr.; daughters, Joann, Jodie and Michelle; and grandchildren, Alessio, T.J., Cameron, Nunzzio, Dante, Emily and Joshua.
