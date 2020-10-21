1/1
Joseph Cicala Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Joseph Cicala, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 due to complications of lung cancer which finally bested the strongest man I've ever known.

Joe was raised in Bari, Italy and moved to America in 1970 where he built a large family and countless friends while establishing himself as one of New England's finest masonry contractors.

Joe is survived by his sons Antonio and Joe, Jr.; daughters, Joann, Jodie and Michelle; and grandchildren, Alessio, T.J., Cameron, Nunzzio, Dante, Emily and Joshua.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tasker Funeral Home - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 20, 2020
My condolences to the Cicala family. I consider my lucky to have known Joe. He was a great man & I have a lot of great memories of him. Hey Joe have an espresso with “Italian sugar” in heaven. RIP
James Matsas
Coworker
October 20, 2020
Jodie Holmes
Daughter
October 20, 2020
Cameron Holmes
Family
October 19, 2020
My condolences for the loss of your father. He was a good hard working man. He will be missed as a friend and a neighbor.
Marjie Hippern
Neighbor
October 19, 2020
To Antonio, Joe and Joann and family,
I am so sorry for your lose. Your Dad has been a good neighbor and friend for many years. He will be greatly missed.

Donna Adjutant
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved