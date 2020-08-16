ACTON, Maine – Joseph D. Letourneau passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the age of 42. He was born in Ware, Mass. and spent most of his youth in North Berwick, Maine. Joe was a graduate of Noble High School and Unity College. Joe was a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, and friend. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed.
Joe was an entrepreneur at heart and his businesses were a direct reflection of his many talents and passions in life. He and his wife, Mary developed several successful businesses over the years, including Earthworks, Letourneau Forest Products, Keepin' It Local, and Local 130. At the time of his passing, Joe was fulfilling his appointment as Acton's District 2 Road Commissioner.
Joe will be remembered as a homebody who always looked forward to sharing laughs and beer with family and friends. He had a lifelong passion for farming and spending time outdoors. As a young man, he enjoyed spending his free time restoring antique tractors and participating in tractor pulls at the local fairs. He always treasured time spent with his father and brother, hunting and fishing. He was particularly fond of spending time with his parents and family while camping or making maple syrup. He will be forever remembered as "Uncle Joe" and for his gentle demeanor, frequent phone calls, and sense of humor. His wit and jokes will be missed by all. Maple Saturdays and cookouts with family and friends will never be the same without him.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary Demers Letourneau of Acton, Maine; his parents, Daniel and Therese Letourneau of North Berwick, Maine; his sister, Christine (Letourneau) Wellman and her husband John of Sanford, Maine; and his brother, Paul Letourneau and his wife Beth (Turgeon) and their two sons, Ca$h and Mack of Springvale, Maine.
For a complete list of Joe's closest predeceased and surviving family members and friends, view his full obituary on Carll-Heald & Black's website.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.
A private church service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Following Friday's service, relatives and friends are invited to an outdoor celebration of life at Blackbird Farm from noon onwards. All guests are encouraged to bring a chair and their best memories to the farm.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required at all visitations and services.
Those considering an expression of sympathy may contribute to 4-H through the University of Maine Cooperative Ext. 4-H, 15 Oak Street, Suite 302, Springvale, ME 04083.
