ROCHESTER - Joseph F. DiMaria Jr., 84, of Rochester, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, N.H., following a lengthy illness. Born in Waterbury, Conn., on December 11, 1935, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Helen DiMaria (Nizenski).
He is survived by his wife Deborah DiMaria and five children, Renee Millson and her husband David, Joseph DiMaria III and his wife Jill, Lori Pettry and her husband James, Cathy Simonton and her husband Richard and Dennis DiMaria and his spouse Shawna. He was very proud of his 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Joe was predeceased by his first wife Arlene DiMaria (Tobin).
Joe enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling.
He has donated his body to Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, N.H. Donations can be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org/gift.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020