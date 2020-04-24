Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
PRIVATE - Live broadcast on Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home Facebook page
Joseph Franklin Deem


1955 - 2020
Joseph Franklin Deem Obituary
NEWMARKET - Joseph Franklin Deem, 64, of Pine Street, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence. Born July 30, 1955 in Exeter, he was the son of John Joseph and Theresa (Bernard) Deem.

Predeceased by his brother, Thomas P. Deem, who died in 1973.

Survivors include his siblings, Stephen Deem and his wife Thea of North Windham, Maine, Mary Loebe and her husband John of Newmarket and Ken Deem and his wife Donna of Newmarket; and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Due to Covid-19 services will be private at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home. A Private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 25, at 10 a.m., this funeral mass will be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. Private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020
