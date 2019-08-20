|
|
CHARLESTOWN - Joseph H. Conover, 77, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover with his family by his side, following a short period of failing health.
Surviving members of his family include his wife Theresa Conover of Charlestown, N.H.; son Kenneth Conover and wife Kathy of Hedgesville, W. Va.; daughter Denise Conover and partner Brett Moses of Charlestown, N.H.; daughter Jean Conover and partner Wade Penny of Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandchildren Troy, James, Derek, Brooke, Tyler and Elizabeth; sixteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his grandson Casey, brothers Clifford, Paul and sister Virginia Pelletier.
For a full obituary please go to www.taskerfh.com to view and sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019