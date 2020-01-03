Home

Joseph J. Luis Obituary
WAKEFIELD - Joseph J. Luis, age 79, Wakefield, N.H., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born March 1, 1940 in Peabody, Massachusetts, son of Joseph A. and Palmira (Silva) Luis, and resided there for many years. He built a summer home on Pine River Pond in Wakefield, N.H., in 1975, and retired there permanently in 2003.

Joseph had owned and operated the former Mello's Bakery in Peabody, Mass., with his first wife Mary Bruno. He then worked as a chef at a few establishments in Danvers, Mass., before opening his own restaurant in Ossipee, N.H.

Joe was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins. He loved playing pool, cribbage, and any card game especially scats with his grandchildren. Joe's door was always open. He loved having company, cooking and entertaining. He was truly the type of guy who would "give you the shirt off his back" if you wanted or needed it.

Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 16 years Kathleen (Decesare) Luis of Wakefield, N.H.; his daughter Brenda and husband Michael O'Hara; his son Joseph D. and wife Melissa Luis; five grandchildren, Chelsea O'Hara Bates and husband Shawn, Haley Rose O'Hara, Emma I. Luis, Cash Joseph Luis and Cove Joseph Luis; nieces Tina Pelletier and husband Jimmy Freitas and Shelly Luis; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Wakefield, N.H., on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 12-4 p.m., with prayers by Fr. Patrick Gilbert at 12:30 p.m.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Brigham & Women's Hospital or Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
