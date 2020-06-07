SOMERSWORTH - Joseph Johnathan Philip Cavallini, 6-years-old, of Somersworth, N.H. passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital.



Joseph was born in Dover, N.H. on Dec. 7, 2013. He was the son of Danielle Cavallini and brother to Noah Cavallini. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.



Joseph was such a sweet and caring little boy, big brother, son and friend. He loved to play Legos, Minecraft, and Roblox. His favorite color was blue. He loved to dance, play outside and most of all play with his little brother Noah.



Joseph was such a amazing little boy he always would try to cheer people up and make them smile. He was his mommy's best friend and he absolutely loved his family and friends.



Joseph was a very outgoing little boy who was taken way before his time. He will be greatly missed and loved by all.







