Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
For more information about
Joseph Hale
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Hale Jr.


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Hale Jr. Obituary
FARMINGTON, N.H. - Joseph Lee Hale, Jr., age 57, of Route 11 in Farmington, died quietly at home on Friday, July 12, 2019.

He was born June 13, 1962 in Macungie, Penn., the son of Joseph Lee Hale, Sr. and Anna Oksenuk Hale.

Joseph lived all over the U.S. and settled here in 2016. Joseph was employed by Auto Zone in Rochester.

Joseph was a skilled carpenter and electrician. He had been an airline pilot and flight instructor. He was very passionate about his family and friends, and animals, especially cats and horses. He was most happy when he could help others. Joseph was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents and his cousin Walter Sobczak. He is survived by his sister Karen Crawford of Texas and his brother Kim Hale of Illinois. Surviving aunts and uncles include Alexandra Sobczak, and Danny Oksenuk, his cousins John Sobczak, Cheryl Karinen, and Stephan Oksenuk, his nephew Brian Swanson, niece Heidi Williams and their respective children.

SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street, Farmington, N.H. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to NHSPCA are appreciated.

To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
Published in Fosters from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now