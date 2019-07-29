|
|
FARMINGTON, N.H. - Joseph Lee Hale, Jr., age 57, of Route 11 in Farmington, died quietly at home on Friday, July 12, 2019.
He was born June 13, 1962 in Macungie, Penn., the son of Joseph Lee Hale, Sr. and Anna Oksenuk Hale.
Joseph lived all over the U.S. and settled here in 2016. Joseph was employed by Auto Zone in Rochester.
Joseph was a skilled carpenter and electrician. He had been an airline pilot and flight instructor. He was very passionate about his family and friends, and animals, especially cats and horses. He was most happy when he could help others. Joseph was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents and his cousin Walter Sobczak. He is survived by his sister Karen Crawford of Texas and his brother Kim Hale of Illinois. Surviving aunts and uncles include Alexandra Sobczak, and Danny Oksenuk, his cousins John Sobczak, Cheryl Karinen, and Stephan Oksenuk, his nephew Brian Swanson, niece Heidi Williams and their respective children.
SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street, Farmington, N.H. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to NHSPCA are appreciated.
Published in Fosters from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019