Joseph M. Buslovich
ROCHESTER - Joseph M. Buslovich, 87, of Autumn Street, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born June 16, 1933 in Lynn, Mass.; to Joseph and Elizabeth (Wilkinson) Buslovich.

Joe was a graduate of Lynn English High and served as a Yeoman in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1962. After his service in the Navy, Joe then served his community in The State of New Hampshire Civil Defense Agency's Manpower Unit in Dover. Continuing to live in Rochester, Joe later worked for Spaulding Fiber in personnel management, was a very charitable man with his time coordinating events and handing out gifts to local families for his company and being involved with REACH, a program for troubled teens. Joe went on to work for Ahlstrom Filtrations in Industrial Relations. His leisure time was spent reading, swimming, hiking and canoeing.

Members of his family include his wife of 66 years, Shirley (Hodsdon) Buslovich of Rochester; a daughter, Kathleen Buslovich of Somersworth; his sons, Steven Buslovich and his wife Barbara of Monroe, N.C., Richard Buslovich and his wife Sandra of Havelock, N.C., Joseph Buslovich of Knoxville, Tenn., and Michael Buslovich and his wife Theresa of Rochester; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Stewart.

SERVICES: Visitation will be Sunday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral to be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03687. Burial will be Monday, December 7, at 11 a.m., in NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
