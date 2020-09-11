1/1
Dr. Joseph M. Miller
EXETER - Dr. Joseph M. Miller, 98, died peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home in Exeter, N.H. Joe was the son of immigrant parents who met in the New World. His Polish mother and Ukrainian father instilled the hope of the American dream in their youngest son, whose intelligence set him apart as he worked his way through Edward Devotion School and Harvard College, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Joe went on to graduate cum laude from Harvard Medical School in just three years, and to earn a degree later in life from Harvard School of Public Health. Joe was forever proud that a poor Jewish boy whose first language was Yiddish could rise to the success of a Harvard educated doctor.

Joe's career in medicine was long and varied. He taught for years at Harvard Medical School, built a private practice and clinic in Boston, and worked in Central America and New England as a consultant in occupational medicine and public health. Joe's quest to expand his medical knowledge and experience was unending, and he forever treasured his "black bag" that traveled with him on innumerable house calls to patients in need.

While Joe always considered himself a city boy, his active lifestyle eventually led him to New Hampshire where he shared his love of skiing, hiking, and fresh air with his five children. After Joe retired from his medical career, he went on to pursue his interest in politics, supporting his favorite democratic candidates both locally and nationally. He served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for six years, working diligently on the issues that were important to him.

Joe is survived by his children Beth, Eric Bradley, Greg, Coralia and by his nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by his oldest son, Keith. Joe's family wishes to express special appreciation to his friends and the staff at RiverWoods of Exeter, where he spent the last years of his life.

Donations in Joe's name can be made to your favorite charity. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
