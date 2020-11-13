DOVER - Joseph P. Belanger, 88, of Dover and Madbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Salem, Mass., on March 25, 1932, the son of Henri and Ludevine (Dufault) Belanger.
After traveling the world, including Japan, where he met his lovely bride, Miyoko, he settled in Dover, raising his sons and running his business, Paul's Catering Service. He lived there until June, 2019, when he moved to Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury.
Paul to most and Joe to some, he graduated from Northern Essex Agricultural High School, then joined the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 21 years. He served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Many will remember his irreverent sense of humor. No one enjoyed a dirty joke more.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Thomas and Roger, his beloved wife of 57 years, Miyoko, and grandson Morgan. He is survived by his four sons, Bill and his wife Tina, Perry and his wife Karen, Bob and his wife Kim and Dean and his wife Tammy. He also leaves eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. He will be greatly missed by all.
Paul's family would like to sincerely express their gratitude to everyone at Carriage Hill for all the love and care given to him in his final years.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m., on November 23, 2020 at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H., with a memorial service to follow with Father Agapit Jean officiating.
