MADBURY - Joseph "Peppy" Peperato, Jr., 77, passed suddenly Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence at 240 Littleworth Rd., Madbury, N.H. He was born November 8, 1942, in Worcester, Mass., the son of the late Joseph Peperato, Sr., and wife Margaret (LaBuff).
Peppy attended South High School in Worchester, and immediately following, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served honorably for four years, stationed in Newington at Pease Air Force Base. Peppy then went to Beauty School and soon after opened up his very own Salon in Dover, N.H. 'House of Charm'. From there he worked at Seabrook Power Plant, from where he retired.
Peppy is survived by his brother Francis Peperato and Judy Olson; three loving children, Dina Peperato McGuire, Tony Peperato, and Todd Cowan. He also leaves behind his four grandchildren, Travis, Austin, Kali and Isabella, who he adored; one nephew Andy; and close friends Bob and Graham.
Peppy was an outdoorsmen, as well as an avid seeker of many collectibles. He was especially known for his beautiful paintings and artistry.
SERVICES: There will be a casual celebration of life on Saturday, March 21, from 1-4 p.m., at 240 Littleworth Rd., Madbury, N.H., at his property where he was most happy. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, Rt. 4, Lee, N.H. To sign out online guestbook please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020