ELGIN, S.C. - Joseph Richard Maynard, 74, of Elgin, S.C., passed away at his home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Danvers, Mass. on Feb. 16, 1946, he was a son of the late Joseph and Lillian Maynard. Joe graduated from Georgetown High School. On Feb. 28, 1965, he married the love of his life, Martha Ann Coombs and moved to Rochester, N.H. in 1972, where he lived for 40 years.
Joe worked in Computer Technical Support at Goss International until retirement in 2012. He enjoyed watching sports above all else, including: the N.Y. Giants, all New England professional sports teams, and UNH Hockey.
Joe volunteered his time with the Rochester Juvenile Diversion Program, Habitat for Humanity, and Dover Adult Learning; was VP of Rochester Softball Association, coached soccer and basketball for the Rochester Recreation Department, and coached American Legion Baseball for over 10 years. There was always an after dinner whiffle ball game in the backyard for his children and any neighborhood kids who showed up.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 55 years; children, Lisa-Ann Zaprzalka, Matthew Maynard, Nicole Jennings and their spouses; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Maynard, Cynthia Birkemose, and Debbie Feldman; along with other close family and friends including Stephanie Brock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Siemasko.
A private, family only funeral will be held over the weekend. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or Rochester Athletic Association, P.O. Box 864 Rochester, NH 03866.
