1/1
Joseph R. Maynard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN, S.C. - Joseph Richard Maynard, 74, of Elgin, S.C., passed away at his home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Danvers, Mass. on Feb. 16, 1946, he was a son of the late Joseph and Lillian Maynard. Joe graduated from Georgetown High School. On Feb. 28, 1965, he married the love of his life, Martha Ann Coombs and moved to Rochester, N.H. in 1972, where he lived for 40 years.

Joe worked in Computer Technical Support at Goss International until retirement in 2012. He enjoyed watching sports above all else, including: the N.Y. Giants, all New England professional sports teams, and UNH Hockey.

Joe volunteered his time with the Rochester Juvenile Diversion Program, Habitat for Humanity, and Dover Adult Learning; was VP of Rochester Softball Association, coached soccer and basketball for the Rochester Recreation Department, and coached American Legion Baseball for over 10 years. There was always an after dinner whiffle ball game in the backyard for his children and any neighborhood kids who showed up.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 55 years; children, Lisa-Ann Zaprzalka, Matthew Maynard, Nicole Jennings and their spouses; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Maynard, Cynthia Birkemose, and Debbie Feldman; along with other close family and friends including Stephanie Brock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Siemasko.

A private, family only funeral will be held over the weekend. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or Rochester Athletic Association, P.O. Box 864 Rochester, NH 03866.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved