1/2
Joseph Robert Menard
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Joseph Robert Menard, born February 10, 1935, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 85 in Rochester, N.H.

He is predeceased by his mother Rose Brisebois, sister Marie and brother in-law Norman Morin of Nashua and brother Wilfred Brisebois of Lowell, Mass.

He leaves behind his wife Pauline Menard of Rochester; son Frank Menard and wife Carol of Port Charlotte, Fla.; granddaughter Heather and her husband Ryan McCarthy and great-granddaughter Madison McCarthy of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandson Brian Menard and husband Christopher Kelly of Chicago, Ill.; his lifelong friend Leonard Loiselle of Rochester, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.

Joseph, who many knew as "Bob", served in the United States Navy in 1952 during the Korean War on board the USS Briareus. Upon leaving the Navy, he worked many years as a sales manager for furniture stores in Nashua and Portsmouth where he retired. His hobbies were reading, gardening, listening to music and going for long walks at the ocean.

He was loved by all and will be missed by many.

To sign the online guest book, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved