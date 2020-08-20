ROCHESTER - Joseph Robert Menard, born February 10, 1935, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 85 in Rochester, N.H.
He is predeceased by his mother Rose Brisebois, sister Marie and brother in-law Norman Morin of Nashua and brother Wilfred Brisebois of Lowell, Mass.
He leaves behind his wife Pauline Menard of Rochester; son Frank Menard and wife Carol of Port Charlotte, Fla.; granddaughter Heather and her husband Ryan McCarthy and great-granddaughter Madison McCarthy of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandson Brian Menard and husband Christopher Kelly of Chicago, Ill.; his lifelong friend Leonard Loiselle of Rochester, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.
Joseph, who many knew as "Bob", served in the United States Navy in 1952 during the Korean War on board the USS Briareus. Upon leaving the Navy, he worked many years as a sales manager for furniture stores in Nashua and Portsmouth where he retired. His hobbies were reading, gardening, listening to music and going for long walks at the ocean.
He was loved by all and will be missed by many.
To sign the online guest book, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com
.