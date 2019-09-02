|
|
BERWICK, Maine - Joshua N. Lefebvre, 22, of Brown Lane died unexpectedly Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019.
He was born April 19, 1997 in Portsmouth, N.H. the son of Glen and Kimberly (Eldridge) Lefebvre. Joshua has resided all of his life in Berwick and he was a municipal worker for the Town of Kittery, Maine. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying golf and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Members of his family include his parents of Berwick, Maine; sister, Emily Lefebvre and her companion Wyatt Hallameyer of Berwick, Maine; and his girlfriend, Jasmine Maynard of Westbrook, Maine.
SERVICES: Family and friends may attend a gathering on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be to , 2 Wall St., #104 Manchester, NH 03101.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, 2019