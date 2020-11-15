STRAFFORD, N.H. - Joy Louise Gambardella passed from this world on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
She was born to Louise Beasley (Kirchner) and Roy Beasley on Staten Island, N.Y., March 1, 1927. Joy graduated from PS 14, and became a registered nurse in 1947. She met Joseph Gambardella when she was a student nurse at New Rochelle Hospital, New Rochelle, N.Y. They married on June 10, 1950.
As the proud wife of a Marine Corps officer, Joy and family were assigned every few years to new places: North Carolina, Virginia, France, Illinois, and Panama before settling in Strafford, N.H.
Joy's favorite "assignment" was the two years she and family lived in Ville-France, one of the prettiest towns on the French Riviera, while husband Joe was stationed with the U.S. Fifth Fleet, under the command of Adm. John McCain, II, in the Mediterranean Sea.
Joy was a member of the First Methodist Church, Rochester, N.H. and its choir. Joy loved her quilting mates and was a member of the Cocheco Quilters Guild. Joy also served on the Board of Directors for the Gafney home.
Joy had such a beautiful disposition and smile.
Joy sustained near fatal injuries in a fall at home in July 2014; that she survived for three days is nothing short of a miracle. That was Joy: a special person, miraculous in so many ways.
Joy is survived by her son Steven, a lawyer of 39 years; and granddaughters, Tiffany and April, a music teacher and law office administrator, respectively, all of whom live in California.
Joy Gambardella was predeceased by her son Paul, in 1974, and husband, Joe, in 2002. She will be interred with them in Fairfax, Va.
SERVICES: Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Rochester, N.H., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m.
