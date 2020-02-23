|
|
FARMINGTON, N.H. - Joyce G. King, 78, of Farmington, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 with her children by her side.
Joyce was born on Oct. 3, 1941, in Rochester, N.H., the daughter of Frank and Rose Glidden. She grew up in Farmington, N.H. on her beloved family dairy farm. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1959. She was particularly gifted in mathematics, receiving the school's highest honor for her accomplishments. Joyce worked a number of jobs in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before she married her sweetheart, William (Bill) King, in 1963, beginning their 53-year adventure together.
Joyce was a quiet person, but happily joined Bill when he wanted to push boundaries and have fun. After getting married, they traveled regularly to the Indianapolis 500, and then across the U.S. and Canada to see friends and business colleagues. She loved their safari in Africa, white water rafting in Colorado, and enjoyed sharing many tales of the related shenanigans.
Joyce and Bill built a business together, Horse Hill Feeds, which served the local community for more than 30 years. Joyce was the glue for the business, making sure that everything ran smoothly and that everyone was happy and healthy. In addition to managing the store, she raised her four children, cooked all the dinners, canned all the vegetables and crocheted and knitted up a storm. Her perfect day included tending to her beloved garden and flowers, riding on her lawnmower, and painting her house, closing out the day sitting on the porch and giving treats to her dog Buddy. Over the last year, she joined a group of ladies across the country who adopted a school in Guatemala; she crocheted hats and scarfs for over a hundred of the school's children.
Joyce is survived by her children and their spouses [Leslie (King) and Dennet Hushka; Charlie and Kathy King; Neal King and Tony Rodrigues; Laury (King) and Jason Ramsey], her grandchildren [Annelise, Michael; Zachary, Jeremiah, Molly; Cameron, Carley; Alexis and Danielle] and her great grandchildren [Avery, Xander and Bruce].
SERVICES: The family will celebrate Joyce's life at Granite Street Grill on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and wonderful stories of Joyce will be shared.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020