C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Joyce Gullison
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
First Congregational Church
400 Main Street
Farmington, NH
Joyce L. Gullison


1948 - 2019
Joyce L. Gullison Obituary
FARMINGTON - Joyce L. Gullison, 70, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Daughter of Francis W. and Martha (Baker) Dodge, Joyce was born on October 23, 1948 in Manchester, N.H.

She was raised in Goffstown, N.H., and graduated from Goffstown High School in 1966.

Joyce attended Plymouth State College where she received her Bachelor Degree in Education. She spent most of her career teaching French, German, and Spanish to middle and high school students. Later her professional time was spent as a special education tutor, where she continued to enrich the lives of children until her retirement in 2017.

She resided in Farmington since 1972 where she found a community she loved and cherished. She enjoyed helping others and giving her time to various activities and organizations. She volunteered with the Farmington Ambulance as well as served as a troop leader to the local girl and boy scout organizations. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Farmington, where she was involved with various church committees. She was a member of Woman's Fellowship and frequent volunteer for the church's food pantry and thrift shop.

Throughout her life, Joyce was committed to the fraternal organizations of the Order of Rainbow for Girls and the Order of the Eastern Star. As a young girl, she was involved with the Rainbow Assembly in Goffstown. As an adult, she was a member of James Farrington-Pleiades Chapter #7, O.E.S. in Rochester. She also devoted many years as an adult advisor to the members of Rochester Rainbow Assembly #11, where many young girls affectionately called her 'Mom Gullison'.

She loved nature, the outdoors, and baking. Joyce loved spending time with family and friends. She was known for her kind smile, friendly chats, and compassionate spirit.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 32 years Gerald L. Gullison; her three children, Kristina M. Hotchkiss and her fiancé Scott Lohmeyer, Marsha L. Lapierre and her husband Clint, Marc A. Gullison and his wife Kerrin; three grandsons, Caleb, Connor, and Colin Lapierre; brother Carl W. Dodge and his wife Stephanie; beloved nieces and nephews; extended family; and dear friends.

SERVICES: A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 400 Main St., Farmington, N.H., with Rev. Kent Schneider, interim pastor, officiating. Calling hours are Saturday, October 12 from 2-4 p.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H.

If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the First Congregational Church in Farmington to be used in building the new access ramp entrance to the church. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
