|
|
LEBANON, Maine - Joyce M. DeHaven DeHart Ekenbarger passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Joyce was born on January 26, 1940 in Sanford, Maine to Pauline (Welch) DeHaven and Charles DeHaven.
Joyce was a graduate of Sanford High School and the University of Southern Maine.
Her life-long passion was her work for Child Evangelism Fellowship, whose purpose is to evangelize boys and girls with the gospel of Jesus Christ. She specifically operated "Good News Clubs" locally every week, "Outreach Ministries" at fairs and festivals throughout New England and "Camp Good News" every summer in Charlestown, N.H. She was a living matriarch for the organization and her commitment and sacrifice was unprecedented.
She was a life-time communicant of the Center Lebanon Congregational Church and worked diligently as a Sunday school teacher, vacation bible school teacher and the host of the Thursday night bible study group. Joyce touched thousands of children's lives throughout the decades while delivering the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Her dedicated spirit will be missed by all.
Joyce is predeceased by her husband Ray and her parents.
She is survived by her devoted sister, Kate and her loving and caring grandson, Ian. She is also survived by three sons and three other grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Lebanon Fire-EMS team for their years of dedicated service to Joyce and the staff of Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
SERVICES: Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel and the deceased will be interred at the Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford, Maine. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Joyce's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020