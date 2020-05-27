|
BRUNSWICK, Ohio - People loved Joyce Young Murray the minute they met her. She could tell a great story, she was always curious, eager to share something she'd just read or seen, and she felt instantly like a new friend. She died too soon, at the age of 80, of complications from COVID-19 on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Brunswick, Ohio.
Born on Sept. 25, 1939, Joyce was the oldest child of Norris H. and Flossie (Auclair) Young, and the older sister of Norris A. Young, all of whom predeceased her.
She leaves as her legacy four children: Ann (and Ray) Turchetto, of Brunswick, Ohio, Lynn (and Tony) Harpham of Sugar Land, Texas, Kimberly Chang, of Stockton, Calif., and James (and Tatiana) Murray; as well as eight grandchildren: Jonathan and Jennifer Chang of California, Harry Harpham of Colorado, Lily Harpham of Texas, Hannah and Sarah Murray of Maine, and Anton Burimov and Daniel Murray. She is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
All of her life, Mom regaled us with tales of a magical childhood, full of loving times with her parents and younger brother, and her fun-loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She spoke often of her incredibly happy days as part of a fun and crazy group of friends that first came together in the Willey Street neighborhood, and who eventually became part of Spaulding High's class of 1957. She loved to lose herself in a good book, and she always amazed us with the tiny details she could recall from things that happened long ago.
Joyce became a wife and mother as a young woman, and spent most of her life in that role. Later in life, she went to work at JC Penney's and Macy's. For the last few years, Joyce lived in Ohio, first with her eldest daughter, Ann, and for the last nine months, at Willowood Nursing Home, which provided her with comfort, friendship, and truly compassionate care when it became difficult for her to care for herself. Mom survived many trials in her life, including a rare cancer, and a lengthy hospitalization last summer. She bravely fought each battle, but this last one proved to be her final struggle. We hope she finally gets the eternal happiness and love she deserved all along.
We have all had so much fun with her over the years, sharing road trips, traveling home to visit her in New Hampshire, and showing her the sights in the far away places we all now call home. She was always one to exclaim, "Oh, turn it up!" when a rollicking song came on the radio, to dash out impulsively for fried clams or ice cream, or to just to sit and reminisce about days gone by.
We loved her to pieces, and we will miss her forever.
Published in Fosters from May 27 to May 30, 2020