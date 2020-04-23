|
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Judith "Judi" (Stimson) Atteberry sadly passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones and family. Judi was born Judith Carol Stimson in Damariscotta, Maine, on February 21, 1965 to John Keith Stimson and Linda Ethel Pratt.
Judi spent her childhood in Dover, N.H., enjoying competitive ice skating from a young age and graduating from Dover High School. Judi attended Florida Atlantic University and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration before becoming a Certified Public Accountant. Judi had an illustrious career with Tenet Healthcare Corporation for more than 20 years. The bulk of her career was spent working as the chief financial officer at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
In 2016, she moved to Palm Desert, Calif., where she worked as the chief financial officer for Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Calif. Judi was a compassionate administrative officer who cared deeply about her work and the people with whom she worked. As a member of the esteemed Tenet Finance Academy, she enjoyed mentoring up-and-coming finance professionals and is remembered by colleagues as always being eager to uplift those around her. Judi left a lasting impact on everyone that had the privilege of knowing her.
In life, Judi followed the mantra of Coco Chanel – "A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous." With her high heels and signature black and white fashion, she was chic, beautiful, smart, and exceptional. But most of all, Judi was a loving mother, wife, friend and colleague who made an indelible mark on those she loved.
Judi is survived by her husband, Mark Atteberry of Palm Desert, Calif.; son Luca Rusin (19), a sophomore at North Florida University, Fla.; a daughter, Isabella Rusin (13) of Palm Desert, Calif.; stepson Jarrett Atteberry (13); mother, Linda Trask (Hal) of Dover, N. H.; and father John Stimson (Louise Meehan) of North Fort Myers, Fla., and sisters, Heather Allain James (Jeffrey) of Strafford, N.H. and Victoria Allain Jones of Boston, Mass.; plus numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: At Judi's request, she will be cremated. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and out of concern for the safety of family and friends, a remembrance service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested by the family that memorial contributions be made to your local SPCA, or to , or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020