Bonnie and George & All of Judys Family, There are so many times that I think of Judy and giggle about the fun times we had. She was one of my fondest memories. Looking across the floral department and seeing her working so hard in the fish department or meat. No matter what she never had anything but a joke was or a kind word. We had so much fun going out to dinner with all the girls from Shaws. Her celebrating St Pattys day with her famous dinner. Always love in her heart. May she rest in the arms of God and with all that have left this earth of who she loved and lost before her.

Love and prayers to you all.



Michelle Gregoire Launsby

Friend