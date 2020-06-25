DURHAM - Judith (Michaud) Johnson, 80, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Harmony Homes by the Bay. She was born November 19, 1939 in Dover the daughter of Louis and Pauline (Knowlton) Lemay and has resided in this area all of her life.
Judy was married to Paul Michaud for 33 years until he predeceased her in 1991. While married to Paul, she was co-owner of McShera's Donuts. She had also worked at Dan's Star Market and Shaw's both in Dover. Together, Judy and Paul enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and horseshoes. They also shared a tradition of "International Night" with some of their dearest friends.
In 1995 she married Ellsworth "Joe" Johnson and together they traveled across country in their 5th wheel camper, enjoyed cruises, eating out and Judy introduced Joe to "International Night".
She was a member of the Hilltop Snowmobile Club, bowling leagues in both Dover and Pease Air Force Base, was treasurer of the Gonic Horseshoe Club and belonged to the Red Hatters Club.
Judy loved to entertain and hosted many holidays for family and friends. A game of cribbage was always on tap.
She will be dearly missed, but forever in our hearts.
Members of her family include her children, Bonnie Laderbush (George) of Rochester, Ron Michaud (Sharon) of Barrington and Howie Healey (Erina) of Rochester; son-in-law, Al Plante (Pat Kelley) of Rochester; step-son Greg Johnson (Sue); step-daughter, Diana Plante. She also has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Lemay (Barbara) of Rochester and Larry Lemay of Dover; sister, Nancy Downs (John) of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Michaud in 1991, her daughter, Cheryl Plante in 2011, her second husband, Joe Johnson in 2018 and her brother, Louis Lemay in 1988.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Dover. Please be sure to wear a mask while attending both visiting hours at the funeral home and the mass at the church. Thank you for your understanding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial in her name may be made to Cornerstone VNA 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or the NH Alzheimer's Association166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to the charity of one's choice. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Judy was married to Paul Michaud for 33 years until he predeceased her in 1991. While married to Paul, she was co-owner of McShera's Donuts. She had also worked at Dan's Star Market and Shaw's both in Dover. Together, Judy and Paul enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and horseshoes. They also shared a tradition of "International Night" with some of their dearest friends.
In 1995 she married Ellsworth "Joe" Johnson and together they traveled across country in their 5th wheel camper, enjoyed cruises, eating out and Judy introduced Joe to "International Night".
She was a member of the Hilltop Snowmobile Club, bowling leagues in both Dover and Pease Air Force Base, was treasurer of the Gonic Horseshoe Club and belonged to the Red Hatters Club.
Judy loved to entertain and hosted many holidays for family and friends. A game of cribbage was always on tap.
She will be dearly missed, but forever in our hearts.
Members of her family include her children, Bonnie Laderbush (George) of Rochester, Ron Michaud (Sharon) of Barrington and Howie Healey (Erina) of Rochester; son-in-law, Al Plante (Pat Kelley) of Rochester; step-son Greg Johnson (Sue); step-daughter, Diana Plante. She also has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Lemay (Barbara) of Rochester and Larry Lemay of Dover; sister, Nancy Downs (John) of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Michaud in 1991, her daughter, Cheryl Plante in 2011, her second husband, Joe Johnson in 2018 and her brother, Louis Lemay in 1988.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Dover. Please be sure to wear a mask while attending both visiting hours at the funeral home and the mass at the church. Thank you for your understanding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial in her name may be made to Cornerstone VNA 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or the NH Alzheimer's Association166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to the charity of one's choice. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.