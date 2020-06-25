Judith Johnson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DURHAM - Judith (Michaud) Johnson, 80, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Harmony Homes by the Bay. She was born November 19, 1939 in Dover the daughter of Louis and Pauline (Knowlton) Lemay and has resided in this area all of her life.

Judy was married to Paul Michaud for 33 years until he predeceased her in 1991. While married to Paul, she was co-owner of McShera's Donuts. She had also worked at Dan's Star Market and Shaw's both in Dover. Together, Judy and Paul enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and horseshoes. They also shared a tradition of "International Night" with some of their dearest friends.

In 1995 she married Ellsworth "Joe" Johnson and together they traveled across country in their 5th wheel camper, enjoyed cruises, eating out and Judy introduced Joe to "International Night".

She was a member of the Hilltop Snowmobile Club, bowling leagues in both Dover and Pease Air Force Base, was treasurer of the Gonic Horseshoe Club and belonged to the Red Hatters Club.

Judy loved to entertain and hosted many holidays for family and friends. A game of cribbage was always on tap.

She will be dearly missed, but forever in our hearts.

Members of her family include her children, Bonnie Laderbush (George) of Rochester, Ron Michaud (Sharon) of Barrington and Howie Healey (Erina) of Rochester; son-in-law, Al Plante (Pat Kelley) of Rochester; step-son Greg Johnson (Sue); step-daughter, Diana Plante. She also has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Lemay (Barbara) of Rochester and Larry Lemay of Dover; sister, Nancy Downs (John) of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Michaud in 1991, her daughter, Cheryl Plante in 2011, her second husband, Joe Johnson in 2018 and her brother, Louis Lemay in 1988.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Dover. Please be sure to wear a mask while attending both visiting hours at the funeral home and the mass at the church. Thank you for your understanding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial in her name may be made to Cornerstone VNA 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 or the NH Alzheimer's Association166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to the charity of one's choice. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius of Loyola St. Martin Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 24, 2020
I knew the whole family when I lived on the Blackwater Rd.in Somersworth! The whole family were very nice people!! Her Dad was one of the hardest workers I ever knew!! My condolences to her family as I am sure she will be missed! May you rest in peace Judy!
Stan Joyu
Friend
June 24, 2020
Ron and Sharon, I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers! ❤
Anne Walfield
Friend
June 24, 2020
Bonnie and George & All of Judys Family, There are so many times that I think of Judy and giggle about the fun times we had. She was one of my fondest memories. Looking across the floral department and seeing her working so hard in the fish department or meat. No matter what she never had anything but a joke was or a kind word. We had so much fun going out to dinner with all the girls from Shaws. Her celebrating St Pattys day with her famous dinner. Always love in her heart. May she rest in the arms of God and with all that have left this earth of who she loved and lost before her.
Love and prayers to you all.
Michelle Gregoire Launsby
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved