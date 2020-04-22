|
DOVER - Judith Lee Arkerson died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Bellamy Fields Assisted Living Facility following a long period with Alzheimer's. Born in Ashland, New Hampshire on June 27, 1942, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Jean Lee.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Arkerson of Barrington, N.H.; a sister Sandra Gagne of Litchfield; sister Deborah McHorney and her husband, George of Chatham, Mass.; a brother Larry of Dover, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Lorraine Paquette.
Judy graduated from Ashland High School, Ashland, N.H., Class of 1960 and later moved to be with the family in Durham, N.H. She attended McIntosh College in Dover, N.H., and graduated with a degree in Secretarial Studies. She was employed at UNH then worked and retired from Davidson Rubber, Dover, N.H.
Judy was a communicant at St. Mary's Church in Dover, and traveled on pilgrimages to Rome and Jerusalem. Her other travels included trips to the Grand Tetons and California. She was a fan of UNH Hockey, the Celtics and the Red Sox.
SERVICES: Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no calling hours or other gatherings. There will a Mass in Judy's honor which will stream live at 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 23, from St. Mary's Church. It can be viewed on the website assumptiondovernh.org. Once entering the site, click on the blue button marked "Live Stream" at the top of the screen, you will be looking down the aisle to the altar, click on the icon to expand the screen size. Burial will be at a later time for family only.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Alzheimer's organization or a . Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020