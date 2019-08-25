|
ROCHESTER - Judith Steeves, 79, born in Rochester, N.H. and graduated from Dover HS in 1957. Judith had a huge heart and was a caretaker for most of her life caring for all kinds of people. Less than two months ago she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and passed Thursday, August 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Janet and Ford Steeves, sister Geraldine Sylvester and several close aunts and uncles.
She leaves behind, to carry her legacy, daughter Debra Williams, grandchildren Casandra Manery and Douglas Blackburn and great-grandson Cameron Manery.
"Now I lay me down to sleep - I pray the Lord my soul to keep – Safe and loved all thru the night and on beyond the morning light".
