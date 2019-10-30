Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
North Main Street
Rochester, NH
1948 - 2019
Judith Vacca Obituary
ROCHESTER - Judith Vacca, 70, of Milton Road, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice after a long battle with cancer. Born January 13, 1948 in Brighton, Mass., she is the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Sullivan) Cody.

Judy has lived in Rochester since 1982 after moving from Hudson, Mass., and then Ossipee, N.H. She was employed for many years as a Pharmacy Technician at Hannaford's on Milton Road in Rochester. Judy loved her family, enjoying camping and trips to the ocean with her husband. She was a wonderfully devoted mother, wife and friend to all she met. She will be sadly missed.

Members of her family include her husband of 50 years, Edward Vacca Sr., of Rochester; her sons Edward Vacca Jr., of Farmington, Brian Vacca and his wife Mandy of Milton; her grandchildren Owen Vacca and Edward Vacca III; a brother John Cody Jr., of Chelmsford, Mass.

SERVICES: Memorial calling hours will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., in the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, North Main Street, Rochester, with burial to follow in the Holy Rosary Cemetery on Brock Street, Rochester, N.H.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the chapter of the http://www.cancer.org/. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
