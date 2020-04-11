Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Judy Stanley
1943 - 2020
Judy A. Stanley Obituary
ROCHESTER - Judy A. Stanley, 76, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home following a period of failing health. Born September 11, 1943 in Farmington, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Irma (Place) Wilkins.

Judy had worked at Frisbie Memorial Hospital as a CNA then a Physical Therapy Aide. She retired from working with Don Ash, PT at Alliance Physical Therapy.

Members of her family include her children William (Debra) Brown, Brenda Penhollow, and Duane (Judy) Brown, stepson Troy Stanley; siblings Robert (Pat) Wilkins, Eugene Buzzy (Prudence) Wilkins, Eunice Bodge, and Candace (Norman) Bilodeau, and half-brother Richard Wilkins; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Eldred Stanley, stepson Jeff Stanley and brother Wayne Wilkins.

Judy was a very special person, frequently referred to as the "nicest person ever" and will be fondly remembered by so many friends.

SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020
