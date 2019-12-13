|
ROCHESTER - Julie Lynn (Oliver) Wood, age 62, of Rochester, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Portsmouth, N.H. Julie was born on April 10, 1957, in Chelsey, Massachusetts, to Gilman and Cynthia Oliver.
She leaves behind a loving family, inspired by her loving spirit. She leaves her husband, Raymond G. Wood; daughter Cindy (Phil) Turk; son Scott (Monica) Franceschini; sister Debra (Nate) Whitaker; brothers Mark (Tina) Oliver and David (Penny) Oliver; step daughter Justine K. Wood; stepson Nicholas T. Wood; grandchildren Katelyn and Nathan Turk, Wesley, Hayden, and Cooper Wood. In addition to her parents, Julie was predeceased by her brother Richard Oliver of Keene, N.H.
SERVICES: There will be a funeral service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church at 34 South Main Street in Rochester. Family and friends will gather after the service in the Fellowship Hall for a reception given by the First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Rochester Fellowship Soup Kitchen in Julie's name, or to the donor's . To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019