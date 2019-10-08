|
|
ROCHESTER - Julie M. Brown, 84, of Caribbean Lane, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Born February 20, 1935 in Worcester, Mass.; the daughter of the late Jesse and Helen (Follett) Hill.
A longtime resident of Rochester, member of First Church Congregational, and Order of Eastern Star.
Julie spent 24 years in the NH House, 15 years on Rochester Planning Board, 15 years on Community Action Board.
Most recently serving on Rochester School Board, Rochester Recreation & Arena Advisory Commission, and on the Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels.
SERVICES: Calling hours on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. Services on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., at First Church Congregational, Rochester, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 25 Bartlett Ave., Somersworth. Full obituary at: www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019