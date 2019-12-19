|
|
DOVER - On the morning of Sunday, December 15, 2019, Juliet Denise Kelly lost a long, bravely fought battle with cancer. She was in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by the love of her sons, their wives, her mother, siblings and her closest friend.
Juliet was the daughter of John and Margaret Gregoire. She was the second born in a family of seven children. She grew up on Dover Point Road, Dover, N.H.
She graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Dover, N.H.
She contemplated becoming a nun, then ultimately went on to Dean Jr. College in Franklin, Mass., where she earned an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education. She began her career as a director of a large childcare center where she brought love, education, discipline and her sense of humor to all.
In 1977 Julie married the love of her life, John "Jay" Patrick Kelly. The two met when Jay was in the Coast Guard, stationed in New Castle, N.H.
On July 5, 1979, their family started with the birth of their son, Sean Patrick Kelly. On July 5, 1982, their second son, Courtney James Kelly arrived to complete their family. They raised their two boys in New Durham, N.H., on the top of the "Ridge". It was there that Julie created a home filled with warmth and love. Julie took a job working with special needs children at the New Durham Elementary School gifting the children she assisted with her love, support and kindness.
Julie will be most remembered as a gracious woman with a heart that was generous beyond measure. She was forever putting others' needs ahead of her own. She had an open door policy and the gift of gab, always spoke with honesty, (at times with "no filter"). She shied away from no one with a want or need. Julie loved to sing, often starting in with show tunes or Christmas carols, leading the gang on the annual sleigh ride. She was a wonderful home maker, talented seamstress and quilter, avid Red Sox and Rod Stewart fan. Nothing warmed her heart more than being with family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Gibbons Gregoire; son Sean and wife Emma, children Clover, Auliana, Seamus and Eion; son Court and wife Audra, children Derek, Kylie, Lauren and Devon; siblings Daniel Gregoire, Kathleen Leavitt, Matthew Gregoire and Timothy Gregoire.
She was predeceased by her father, John Gregoire, husband Jay Kelly, brother John M. Gregoire, nephew Riley Leavitt and sister Maureen Wallace.
The family would like to recognize Julie's very close and longstanding friend Roseann Kilty. Her support and dedication to Julie, particularly over the last few months, allowed her to maintain her independence, dignity and pride. For that gift the family is truly grateful.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Saturday, from 12-1 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary's New Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, 789 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019