CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Juliette Daigle, 97, formally of Somersworth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Coral Springs Medical Center in Coral Springs, Fla. Julie was born on June 26, 1923 to Lorenzo and Marie Anne Gagnon Pouliot.
Juliette grew up in Somersworth, N.H., graduated from Somersworth High School, and married Andre Joseph Daigle on Dec. 26, 1944. They had been married 66 years when Andre passed away in June of 2011. She and Andre raised five children, who in turn produced 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Julie was extremely proud of each and every one. Her home was always filled with children and grandchildren. She brought a smile to all who knew her. She adored her sister Theresa. She was beloved by many for her joy, laughter, and caring attitude. You would often hear her singing big band tunes with the radio.
Julie was also quite adventurous traveling with a widowed friend, Gaby Fortier, to various Central American countries including Peru, Guatemala and Columbia in the early 1980s. She and Andre, along with Alice Bissette and her husband Ben, went on a cross country road trip also in the 1980s.
In 1991 Julie and Andy decided to leave the harsh, cold New Hampshire winters and began a new life in Pompano Beach, Fla. They lived in a condo complex known as The Virginian and made lots of new friends. Julie was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and helped plan many parties and group functions. She walked and swam every day, knitted blankets for needy veterans, learned to quilt, crafted homemade Christmas tree ornaments, delivered meals to sick residents and made the best peanut butter fudge ever. Her favorite refreshment was a Miller Lite on Friday and Saturday nights.
At heaven's gate she will be welcomed by so many people who called her a good friend, a good daughter, a great Memere, and a very good wife.
Juliette was predeceased by her husband Andre Daigle, her sister Cecile, and her granddaughter Christina.
She is survived by her son, Gerard Daigle and his wife, Elaine, of Somersworth; her daughters, Donna Metivier and her husband, Donald, of Corinth, Texas, Paula Barton of Somersworth, Robin Rocheleau and her husband, Michael, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Lisa Richer and her husband Michael, of Candia, N.H.; and her sister, Theresa Roy.
Contributions in Juliette's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Services for Juliette will be announced at a later date.
. Care for the Daigle family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.