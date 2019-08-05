|
ROCHESTER - June Elizabeth Monteith passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 62. June was born on July 29, 1957 to the late Ruth Monteith and Frank Monteith Sr..
June was best known for her kind spirit, witty jokes and smile at Fuller's Dry Cleaning in Rochester.
In her spare time, June could have been found watching Judge Judy and playing card games. However, the one thing that she cherished most, was her time with family. She took great pride in all her family members near and far. Her absolute favorite thing to do was to sit by the window and watch her grandchildren and great grandchildren play in the yard. She loved being "Mammy" from the day that she became one. She looked forward to and hosted family dinners every Sunday.
June is survived by her husband James (Jim) Proulx; daughters Bridget Hussey and Indy Monteith; son Ein Monteith; grandchildren Tenika, Skylar, Kayden, Gavin, Noah, Adalyn and Isabelle; great grandchildren Oakleigh and Levi; sisters Linda, Cindy, Barbara, and Lori; and many loved nieces and nephews.
June was predeceased by son Adam Monteith; grandson Jacob; parents above; sister Nancy; and brother Frank Jr.
June will be missed by many cherished family members and friends but will forever be carried in the hearts of all she "loved more."
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at the Bow Lake Grange Hall on Sept. 14, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. for family and friends.
