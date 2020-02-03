Home

Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home & Cremation Service
71 Maple St
Cornish, ME 04020
(207) 625-3221
Kara M. Cormiea


1992 - 2020
Kara M. Cormiea Obituary
PARSONSFIELD, Maine - Kara Marie Cormiea, age 27, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 due to medical complications.

She was born in Sanford, Maine on Feb. 25, 1992, the daughter of the late Gary Cormiea and Arline Cormiea who resides in Somersworth.

Kara attended Sanford, Maine and Somersworth schools and will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had with her cats, fishing, her talent of painting and drawing, and her love for her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband Andrew Currier; her mother; her sister Susan Foster and her brother-in-law Robert Foster of Somersworth, her brother Michael Cormiea of Somersworth, and her sister Kystale Wright of Dover; her aunts and uncles, cousins and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Kara's life will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Fosters from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
