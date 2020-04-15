|
WAKEFIELD, N.H. - Karen Hartford, 49, of Wakefield, N.H. passed away peacefully at her sister's on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a two+ year battle with ovarian and colon cancer.
Karen was born on Dec. 30, 1970 in Rochester N.H. the daughter of Edna (Downing) Hartford and the late Robert (Bunny) Hartford.
She is survived by her mother Edna Hartford of Rochester and also leaves her sister, Connie Marcoux and her husband Bobby of Wakefield, N.H., her nieces Lynn Cook and Christy Marcoux, four great grand nieces and nephews, Tiffanie, Carl, Jacob, and Desiree, and two great great nephews Robbie and Carter.
She was a graduate of Spaulding High School in 1990. Karen loved going out to eat, shopping, doing search word puzzles, going to Foxwoods, and Florida. She loved her furry pets.
There will be a private graveside service with burial at the Rochester Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH.
