SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Karen Spencer Chavez, of South Berwick, Maine, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Rollins) Spencer also of South Berwick.
She was a lifelong resident of South Berwick. She was a kind and caring soul who loved her three daughters dearly. She had made many close friends over the years that she viewed as her family. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by three daughters: Christina Chavez, of South Berwick, Laurie and Daniel Rodriguez of Datona, Fla., and Maria Chavez of Naples, Maine. She also is survived by her grandson Daniel (Little Man) Rodriguez; her sister Linda Allen of Epping, N.H.; brother Warren Spencer of South Berwick; her aunt Vera; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., at the McIntire – McCooey Funeral Home, 301 Main St., South Berwick, Maine. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will take place Friday, October 4, at 1 p.m., in the Newtown Cemetery in Rollinsford, N.H.
In lieu of flowers one may give to the . Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019