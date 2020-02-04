|
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
First Parish Federated Church
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Parish Federated Church
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Park Avenue Congregational Church
MADBURY - Kate R. Reynolds, 84, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living. Born December 21, 1935 in Arlington, Mass., she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Hosmer) Richmond.
She is survived by her daughters the Rev. Carol Reynolds of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Gwendlyn DeYoung-Reynolds of Rollinsford, N.H.; granddaughter Aiyana DeYoung-Martin; her faithful companion dog Togo; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who are like family. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur "Jack" Reynolds, Jr. and her sister Mary Alice Baker.
A graduate of Arlington High School, Kate was a long time resident of Arlington, Mass., before moving to Reading in 1972, then Berwick, Maine in 2000. She taught piano for many years and studied education at Lesley College. She also worked as an aide at Reading Memorial High School and cared for the infants of RMHS staff in her home. In addition, she volunteered her time generously as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and for the Girl Scouts, Habitat (Ipswich River, Mass.), and Laudholm Farm (Wells, Maine). She loved children, music, animals, nature, Nubble Lighthouse, doing genealogy research, traveling, and meeting new people.
A woman of deep faith, she was actively involved in each church to which she belonged. A woman of deep curiosity, she never stopped learning, growing, and hungering for knowledge. A woman of deep compassion, she had many friends with whom she maintained close ties, yet always had room in her heart for one more. A woman of deep roots, she was a New Englander through and through. Kate could usually be found with a warm smile on her face and could often be heard laughing her infectious laugh.
The family thanks Carriage Hill Assisted Living residents and staff for the love and care they showed Kate over the last 2 1/2 years. She loved you and enjoyed life right up to the end, thanks to you.
SERVICES: Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., at First Parish Federated Church 150 Main St., South Berwick, Maine; followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. A reception and time of sharing memories of Kate will also be held at Park Avenue Congregational Church, 50 Paul Revere Rd., Arlington, Mass., at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 8. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Kate's name to one of two causes dear to her: Arts in Reach (https://www.artsinreach.org/donate/), which uses creativity to empower teenaged girls, including her granddaughter Aiyana; and Great Works Regional Land Trust (https://www.gwrlt.org/index.php/you-can-help/contribute), which conserves the natural beauty of the region where Kate lived for nearly two decades. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
