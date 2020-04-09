|
|
LEE - Katharine Erkkila Leitz, 76, of Lee, N.H., died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a brief illness.
Kathie was born on November 26, 1943 in Buffalo, N.Y., to Eleanore and Armas Victor Erkkila.
Kathie's beauty and elegance are timeless and her lessons and kindness will live on in all whom she has touched.
In addition to her husband, James B. Leitz, also of Lee, N.H., Kathie leaves her sons and their families, Christopher Leitz, his wife Jessica and sons Keegan, Nils, and Duncan of Melrose, Mass., and Steven Leitz, his wife Bethany, daughter Victoria and son Curtis of Durham, N.H. Kathie was predeceased by her daughter, Martha and also leaves her son-in-law Andrew A. Vogt and his four children, William, James, Anna, and Henry all of Stratham, N.H. She is survived by her sisters Margaret, Beth, Barbara, Carolyn and brother Bob. Kathie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and out-laws and a lifetime of loving friends.
SERVICES: Burial will be private and we will each celebrate her life until restrictions are lifted and we can celebrate together.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Lee Public Library, 9 Mast Road, Lee, NH 03861 or to AFS-USA via https://www.afsusa.org/donate/ to continue her support of public education through local libraries and foreign exchange programs. Arrangements are by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter, N.H., at https://www.stockbridgefh.com/.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020