Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-1733
Kathleen (Dwyer) Estee


1940 - 2019
Kathleen (Dwyer) Estee Obituary
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Kathleen Frances (Dwyer) Estee, formerly of Rochester, N.H., died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

She was born in Somerville, Mass. on April 4, 1940 to the late Edward and Catherine (Mahoney) Dwyer. She graduated from St. Clement's High School. She was employed for many years at St. Ann's Nursing Home in Dover, Mass.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter Estee and her daughter Catherine Polumbo.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter Deborah MacDougall and son Edward MacDougall and her grandchildren Jennifer Sprague and Edward Laird. She is also survived by Mark (Nancy) Estee as well as cousins Maureen, Marilyn, Mark and Tracy and many other cousins.

At Kathleen's request all services are private.

The family would like to thank the caring and loving staff at The Gaffney Home in Rochester, N.H. for all the care they provided for many years.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
