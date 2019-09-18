Home

Kathleen Moylan
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Lowell St.
Rochester, MA
1923 - 2019
Kathleen Moylan Obituary
STRAFFORD - Kathleen Moylan, 96, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her residence. Kathleen was born in Jamaica Plain, Mass., February 15, 1923 the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Kelly) Moylan.

She was predeceased by a sister Dorothy Berg, brothers Thomas, John and Joseph Moylan.

She is survived by sister-in-law Elsa Moylan and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Friends may call Friday, from 5-8 p.m., at the H.J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Mary Church, Lowell Street, Rochester. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
