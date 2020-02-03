|
DOVER, N.H. – Kathleen Wanda Miller of Maple Suites died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with her daughters at her side. Kathleen was born to James A. and Wanda J. (Blajda) Miller on Dec. 17, 1944 in Ware, Mass.
Kathleen attended Dover schools, graduating from Dover High School in 1962. After graduating, she married Andrew R. Courteau, Jr. They had two daughters, Kristen and Wendy.
Kathleen worked many jobs in her life: Strafford Farms, Bowling Center, Inc., dental assistant for Dr. Paul Maloney, Strafford County Superior Court then worked in the office of the Strafford County Attorney for Lincoln Soldati.
Members of her family include two daughters, Kristen Courteau of North Berwick, Maine and Wendy Courteau-Clement and her husband, Christopher, Sr. of Epping; grandchildren, Heather Anderson and her husband, Max, Kiley Monsalvez and her husband, Felipe, Madison Clement, Christopher Clement, Jr. and Benjamin Clement; great grandchildren, Lillian Anderson, David Anderson and Jeremiah Monsalvez.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Wanda Miller, several aunts, uncles, cousins and her long-time friend, Richard Marcotte.
Services will be private. Memorials in her name may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820
Published in Fosters from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
