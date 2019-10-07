Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
Funeral service
Following Services
Kathryn E. Mullen


1943 - 2019
Kathryn E. Mullen Obituary
DOVER - On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, Kathryn E. Mullen, passed away peacefully at The Hyder House in Dover.

Kathryn was born on May 5,1943 in Richmond, Maine to John and Gladys McKinnon. She was a long time resident of Dover, N.H.

Kathryn had an unwavering love for family and friends. She nourished people around her with faith, love, and kindness. She enjoyed the beach, and always loved being surrounded by family and friends. She will be remembered for her genuine love of people, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was a member of the Dover Baptist Church for 30 years.

Kathryn is survived by her husband Dennis, her five children, Vicki, Sheri, Michelle, Suzanne, Bridgette, her sister Shirley, brother Donald, predeceased brothers Gerald and Sonny, 11 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held at Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 655 Central Ave in Dover from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service immediately following. Private burial at the Holy Trinity Cemetery. Please feel free to sign the online guest book at Purdy Funeral Service, www.purdyfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Melanoma Research Foundation. https://melanoma.org
Published in Fosters from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019
