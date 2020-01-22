Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Kathryne Ann Wright Obituary
NEW DURHAM - Kathryne "Kate" Ann Wright, age 62, of Ridge Road in New Durham, died suddenly at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born July 6, 1957 in Hanover; the daughter of Laurence Earle Wright, Sr. and Leta Caroline (Pinney) Hill.

Kate was raised in Conway, a graduate of Kennett High School class of 1975. A resident of New Durham for 25 years, coming from Rye.

Kate worked many years in retail and most recently working for Marshalls in Rochester where she made many friendships with co-workers and customers.

Kate opened her heart to everyone, even giving a kidney to her neighbor and donating food and clothes to the New Durham Food Pantry. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved gardening, hiking, kayaking and had a passion for sports cars. She especially enjoyed her life on the top of the New Durham Ridge she called "Kate's Mountain" and spending time with her family.

Survived by her husband of 20 years, but together for combined 43 years, Austin W. Heath; her mother Leta C. Hill; two step children Dale Heath, Brandi Hintze and family; sister Sharon Ganem and family; four brothers Larry Wright and family, Dana Wright and family, David Wright and family, brother-in-law Edward Heath, sister-in-law Barbara Hamilton and family; and also many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces. Kate was predeceased by her father Laurence Wright Sr.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held, Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., and a memorial service will be held the following day, Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., both at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H.

If desired donations may be made in Kate's memory to Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 or to their website: https://cvhsonline.org/donations/make-a-donation/. To express condolence, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
