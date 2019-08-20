|
WELLS, Maine - Kay Ellen Snyder, 67, of Wells, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at home. Kay was born May 19, 1952 in Lancaster, Calif., a daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Noland) Stanley.
Kay graduated from Long Beach High School in 1973 and took college courses for a year after that. She worked at Robert Shaw in Long Beach for 21 years making water heaters. She moved to Maine in 1997 where she owned and operated E Team Cleaning Services Inc. for 19 years. She was a member of Job's Daughters International.
She was a kind hearted woman who enjoyed playing horseshoes, going to plays, and watching television. She especially loved animals and is greatly missed by her four cats, Frank, Moe, Sally, and Zoe.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents. She is lovingly remembered by her fiancé, George 'Bill' Greenwood of Wells; daughter, Karen Johnson of Las Vegas, Nev.; her son, Richard Snyder; and her siblings, Kim White, Harley Stanley and Terry Stanley.
SERVICES: A celebration of Kay's life will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Trail Blazers Family Club, 102 Bill's Lane, Wells, ME 04090. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Kay's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019