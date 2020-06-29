ROCHESTER, N.H. - Kay Leondarakis Lussier, 72, passed away peacefully at 9:42 p.m.,Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Kay was born on April 24, 1948, in Dover, N.H., along with her twin sister Vicki, to Niki and Nicolaos Leondarakis. She grew up in Dover, where she met her husband, Bob. After their marriage on September 3, 1972, Kay took great pleasure in moving all around the country with him, living in New York, California, and Massachusetts, where she earned two bachelor's degrees in sociology and psychology from Boston College. She raised two children, Aaron and Sara, born in 1984 and 1986.
Kay lived a life full of challenges and triumphs, and always with a positive attitude, even following her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. She was an avid reader, a love that she shared with her sister and husband, and that she passed onto her children. She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally, and she had a generous and compassionate spirit that inspired all who knew her. She loved animals and was a lifelong supporter of the Humane Society, as well as a devoted caregiver to several beloved pets over the years.
Kay was preceded in death by her father, Nicolaos, and her mother, Niki. She is survived by her husband Bob, her son Aaron, and her daughter, Sara, her sister, Vicki, her two nieces, Angie and Niki, and many cousins.
SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. A funeral service will follow at the Funeral Home at noon. For people that wish to participate but can't attend, you can view the funeral via a Zoom conference call. To find more information about how to attend the service or to share a memory, please visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/KayLussier/.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Rochester: https://secure3.convio.net/lolly/site/Donation2?1400.donation=form1&df_id=1400&mfc_pref=T .
For more information or to sign the online guestbook please go to www.taskerfh.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.