Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Harvest of Praise Church of God
17 Heaton St
Rochester, NH
Keith E. Waite Jr. Obituary
MIDDLETON - Keith E. Waite Jr., of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, from 2-6 p.m., at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, followed by a reception at the Newmarket Polish American Club, 18 Central St., Newmarket. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 23, at 10 a.m., from the Harvest of Praise Church of God, 17 Heaton St., Rochester, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Meridian, C/O CHAD Department, 789 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com for a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
