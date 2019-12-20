|
MIDDLETON - Keith E. Waite Jr., of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, from 2-6 p.m., at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, followed by a reception at the Newmarket Polish American Club, 18 Central St., Newmarket. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 23, at 10 a.m., from the Harvest of Praise Church of God, 17 Heaton St., Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Meridian, C/O CHAD Department, 789 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com for a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019