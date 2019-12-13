Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
150 Central Ave.
Dover, NH
Keith Joseph Madden

Keith Joseph Madden Obituary
DOVER - Keith Joseph Madden, 60, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, following a courageous journey with cancer. Born on June 20, 1959, in Portsmouth, N.H.

Keith is predeceased by his father Richard Arthur Madden, survived by his cherished mother Ann Toner Madden; daughter Erinn Madden; former wife/mother of Erinn, Tracey Loughlin Madden; twin brother, Kevin Madden (Wendy) son, William; sister, Teresa Metcalfe (Todd) sons, Cory and Kyle; brother, Peter Madden (Camille) daughter Hannah, son, Brian; brother Michael Madden; and his cherished/devoted friend, Deanne Kettlewood, and her daughters Hillarie and Maisey Kettlewood.

SERVICES: Calling hours are from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com to view the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern New England Brittany Club or ().
Published in Fosters from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019
