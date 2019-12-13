|
|
DOVER - Keith Joseph Madden, 60, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, following a courageous journey with cancer. Born on June 20, 1959, in Portsmouth, N.H.
Keith is predeceased by his father Richard Arthur Madden, survived by his cherished mother Ann Toner Madden; daughter Erinn Madden; former wife/mother of Erinn, Tracey Loughlin Madden; twin brother, Kevin Madden (Wendy) son, William; sister, Teresa Metcalfe (Todd) sons, Cory and Kyle; brother, Peter Madden (Camille) daughter Hannah, son, Brian; brother Michael Madden; and his cherished/devoted friend, Deanne Kettlewood, and her daughters Hillarie and Maisey Kettlewood.
SERVICES: Calling hours are from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com to view the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern New England Brittany Club or ().
Published in Fosters from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019