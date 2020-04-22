Home

Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel
36 Rochester Street
Berwick, ME 03901
(207) 698-1105
Kelly Charest


1962 - 2020
Kelly Charest Obituary
HAVERHILL, Mass. - Kelly Charest passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 57. Kelly was born on November 14, 1962 to Albert and Elizabeth Charest. She grew up in Berwick with her six brothers and sisters.

Kelly was known to make her family and friends laugh and easily made friends wherever she went.

Kelly's family members include her children, Megan Bennett, Joel Bennett, Chelsea Kenyon and her husband Jon, Hayly Charest, and Angelina Pastrana. Kelly also left behind her siblings, Ann Syphers and her husband Dave, Gayle Sullivan, Tony Charest and Mark Charest, plus many nieces and nephews. Kelly had several grandchildren who she loved spending time with. Kelly also leaves behind her partner of many years, Edwin Pastrana and his loving family.

Kelly has now joined her mother and father, sister, Elaine and brother, Edmund, along with many other friends and relatives.

Kelly's family would like to thank the owners and employees of Big Steve's in Hampton Beach for being more like family to her than co-workers.

In lieu of flowers, Kelly's family asks that you cherish your family and friends and tell them you love them. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Kelly's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
