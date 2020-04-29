Home

Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Kenneth A. Kartes


1961 - 2020
MELROSE, Mass. - Kenneth A. "Ken" Kartes, of Melrose, Mass., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at age 58.

Beloved husband of Joan M. (Sutton) Kartes. Devoted father of Jonathan Kartes of Penacook, N.H., Crystal Bairos of Leominster, Tammy Frankie of Milton, N.H., Lauren Kershaw of Melrose, and Brian Kershaw of Melrose. Loving brother of Chris Kartes of Tega Cay, S.C. Cherished grandfather of Acacia and Anthony Bairos.

SERVICES: Due to the ongoing public health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people in the community, services for Ken will be private and reserved for immediate family and friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. For now, please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
