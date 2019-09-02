|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Kenneth A. "Ken" Schreiter, 71, of Forest Park Drive, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a very brief illness.
He was born Oct. 19, 1947 in Portsmouth, N.H. the son of the late Augustus and Alice (Piper) Schreiter. He has resided in Rochester for the past 42 years. Ken retired as a shipfitter for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard after 32 years of service. He would meet the PNSY "breakfast club" every month. Ken was well known at the Shipyard for always smoking a cigar. He enjoyed driving his Mustang convertible touring around New Hampshire in the summer. He was an avid woodworker who also enjoyed vegetable gardening. He loved playing Legos with his grandson.
Members of his family include his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy (Turbaville) Schreiter of Rochester; son, Thomas A. Schreiter and his wife Denise of Lebanon, Maine; daughter, Michelle A. Schreiter of Dover, N.H.; two grandchildren, Andrew A. and Tarryn R.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the , Centralized Memorial Processing Center, 30 Spleen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, 2019