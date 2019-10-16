|
ROCHESTER - Kenneth Dexter Myhre passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri May 10, 1933.
Ken was predeceased by his beloved wife Phyliss Myhre, his mother Bessie Spradling, his father William Thorvald Myhre, his brother Thorvald, his sisters Joanne and Claire.
He is survived by his daughter Paula Ting-Downing, son in-law Robert Downing, grandchildren Benjamin Ting and Arlene Ting-Boyden, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
A Korean War Navy Veteran, 50-plus year member of the Dover Masonic Lodge and a tool and die maker and engineer at Moore Business Forms. In retirement he worked at Rochester Public Works. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed life to the fullest.
SERVICES: A grave side service will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Parade Road, Barnstead, N.H. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Donations may be made to Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, contact info: https://samila.org/donate/ or 207-623-4589.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019